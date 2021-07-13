Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TTSH) Insider Robert A. Rucker Sells 458,654 Shares

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TTSH) insider Robert A. Rucker sold 458,654 shares of Tile Shop stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $3,187,645.30.

NYSE TTSH traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $7.58. 136,888 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,021. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $8.90.

Tile Shop Company Profile

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories. It offers marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

