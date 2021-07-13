thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA) Receives €12.99 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €12.99 ($15.28).

TKA has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €9.60 ($11.29) price target on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on thyssenkrupp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

thyssenkrupp stock traded down €0.21 ($0.25) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €8.74 ($10.28). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,411,435 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €9.52. thyssenkrupp has a 52 week low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 52 week high of €27.01 ($31.78).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

