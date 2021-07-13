Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Shares Gap Down to $33.84

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.84, but opened at $32.90. Thryv shares last traded at $33.06, with a volume of 226 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Thryv in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. William Blair set a $33.54 price target on Thryv in a research report on Monday. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Thryv in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.97.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $280.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $251,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,555 shares of company stock worth $935,516. Company insiders own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Thryv during the first quarter valued at $26,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv during the first quarter worth $133,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv during the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. 83.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY)

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

