Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Shares Gap Down to $33.84

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $33.84, but opened at $32.90. Thryv shares last traded at $33.06, with a volume of 226 shares traded.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Thryv in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. William Blair set a $33.54 price target on Thryv in a research report on Monday. CJS Securities assumed coverage on Thryv in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.97.
In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total value of $251,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,555 shares of company stock worth $935,516. Company insiders own 56.53% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Thryv during the first quarter valued at $26,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv during the first quarter worth $133,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv during the first quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Thryv during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. 83.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY)
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.
