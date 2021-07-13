Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 9,881 Shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 236,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,881 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Encore Wire were worth $15,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WIRE. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,133 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of WIRE opened at $72.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $79.06. Encore Wire Co. has a twelve month low of $45.32 and a twelve month high of $84.01.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $1.11. The business had revenue of $444.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.57 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is currently 2.17%.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

