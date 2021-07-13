Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $15.56 Million Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 75.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,251 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.36% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $15,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IIPR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

IIPR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.75.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $39,485.61. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 37,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,281,666.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total transaction of $95,285.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $487,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,327 shares of company stock worth $158,583. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IIPR opened at $207.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $185.38. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 280.52 and a quick ratio of 280.52. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.09 and a 1 year high of $222.08.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $42.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.30 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 57.54% and a return on equity of 6.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 112.00%.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

