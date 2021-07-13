Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $12.42 Million Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 171,301 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,689 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in EOG Resources were worth $12,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Kepos Capital LP grew its stake in EOG Resources by 183.9% in the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 10,893 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 7,056 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,523,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,153,000. 88.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 8,711 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $740,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,562,725. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources stock opened at $83.30 on Tuesday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.22 and a 52 week high of $87.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.61 billion, a PE ratio of 833.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 2.17.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 0.63%. The business had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 113.01%.

EOG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $74.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on EOG Resources from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on EOG Resources from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down previously from $85.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upgraded EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.35.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago; the People's Republic of China; and the Sultanate of Oman.

