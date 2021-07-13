Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 1,249.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,060 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $13,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FLEETCOR Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.31.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $253.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $268.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.88 and a fifty-two week high of $295.36. The company has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.44.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.10. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.73% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $608.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.61 million. As a group, research analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 11.75 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international suppliers, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyse and manage their corporate spending.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.