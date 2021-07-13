Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stock Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 164,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,636 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.25% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $14,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,001,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,104,000 after buying an additional 120,446 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,835,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,381,000 after purchasing an additional 53,169 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,140,000 after purchasing an additional 181,310 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,230,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,029,000 after purchasing an additional 36,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,029,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,158,000 after purchasing an additional 75,303 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $89.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.85. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.75 and a 12-month high of $123.52. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $452.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OLLI. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

