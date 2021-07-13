Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.27 Billion

Analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) will announce $3.27 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Thor Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.52 billion and the lowest is $3.06 billion. Thor Industries posted sales of $2.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 40.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, September 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Thor Industries will report full year sales of $11.88 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.24 billion to $12.25 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.07 billion to $13.17 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Thor Industries.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The construction company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.93. Thor Industries had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 105.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

THO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Thor Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.30.

In other Thor Industries news, Director James L. Ziemer sold 2,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.09, for a total value of $284,439.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,220 shares in the company, valued at $2,534,219.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,659,190 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $627,780,000 after acquiring an additional 170,905 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 22.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,657,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $627,568,000 after acquiring an additional 868,264 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 28.7% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,072,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $144,521,000 after acquiring an additional 239,151 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 44.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,003,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,196,000 after acquiring an additional 308,241 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 7.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 683,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,155,000 after acquiring an additional 46,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THO stock opened at $111.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Thor Industries has a one year low of $78.64 and a one year high of $152.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $119.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 2.37.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Thor Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.60%.

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

