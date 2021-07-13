Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after National Bankshares raised their price target on the stock from C$128.00 to C$139.00. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Thomson Reuters traded as high as C$127.27 and last traded at C$126.02, with a volume of 97436 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$126.31.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$127.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$128.00 price target on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Monday, June 28th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters to C$139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Thomson Reuters presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$131.67.

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$119.11. The firm has a market capitalization of C$62.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI) (NYSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.95 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.36%.

About Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

Further Reading: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Thomson Reuters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thomson Reuters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.