TheStreet Upgrades Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) to “C”

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UUU opened at $6.89 on Friday. Universal Security Instruments has a 52-week low of $0.98 and a 52-week high of $19.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.92 million, a P/E ratio of 57.50 and a beta of 1.88.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Universal Security Instruments by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Universal Security Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Security Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Security Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Security Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 18.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices.

