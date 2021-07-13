The Wendy’s Company (NYSE:WEN) CFO Gunther Plosch Sells 142,039 Shares

The Wendy’s Company (NYSE:WEN) CFO Gunther Plosch sold 142,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total value of $3,876,244.31.
Shares of The Wendy’s stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.69. 33,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,983,115. The Wendy’s Company has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $29.46.
The Wendy’s Company Profile
Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?
Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.