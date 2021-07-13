The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) to announce $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for The Wendy’s’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.16 and the highest is $0.19. The Wendy’s posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that The Wendy’s will report full-year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow The Wendy’s.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WEN. Argus raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Northcoast Research raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet raised shares of The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.31.

WEN opened at $22.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The Wendy’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

In other news, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 649,626 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $17,358,006.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,258,191 shares in the company, valued at $33,618,863.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurt A. Kane sold 153,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $4,238,020.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 256,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,286.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 945,551 shares of company stock worth $25,472,271. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Wendy’s during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in The Wendy’s during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in The Wendy’s during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in The Wendy’s by 212,500.0% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The Wendy’s by 91.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

