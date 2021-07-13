The Toro (NYSE:TTC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Toro (NYSE:TTC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $125.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “The Toro Company is a leading worldwide provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment, including turf, snow and ground engaging equipment and irrigation and outdoor lighting solutions. Toro’s global presence extends to more than 90 countries. Through constant innovation and caring relationships built on trust and integrity, Toro and its family of brands have built a legacy of excellence by helping customers care for golf courses, landscapes, sports fields, public green spaces, commercial and residential properties and agricultural fields. “

Separately, Colliers Securities restated a neutral rating on shares of The Toro in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Toro currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.00.

Shares of TTC opened at $112.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.83. The Toro has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $118.13.

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The Toro had a return on equity of 34.20% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Toro will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. The Toro’s payout ratio is presently 34.77%.

In related news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.68, for a total transaction of $384,048.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,077,913.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in The Toro by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in The Toro by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Toro by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Toro by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Toro by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

