The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.22 Billion

Analysts expect The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to post $18.22 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for The Procter & Gamble’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.73 billion to $18.52 billion. The Procter & Gamble reported sales of $17.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble will report full year sales of $75.41 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $74.91 billion to $75.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $77.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $76.62 billion to $78.68 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Procter & Gamble.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.25.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 1,000,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $134,650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $725,763.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 3,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.20, for a total value of $414,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,219,280 shares of company stock valued at $299,094,832. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at $3,679,005,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 30.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,715,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,399,267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,108,666 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 35.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,631,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,884,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793,345 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 61.8% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,053,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694,674 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 84.1% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,859,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676,176 shares during the period. 62.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $137.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Procter & Gamble has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $335.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.52.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

