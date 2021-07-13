The PNC Financial Services Group (PNC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.77 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PNC stock opened at $191.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39. The PNC Financial Services Group has a one year low of $100.40 and a one year high of $203.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $191.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 72.33%.

PNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.76.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

