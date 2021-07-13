The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Shares Gap Down to $39.83

Shares of The Pennant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.83, but opened at $38.45. The Pennant Group shares last traded at $38.80, with a volume of 1,775 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Pennant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TheStreet cut The Pennant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised The Pennant Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.57 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $105.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.30 million. The Pennant Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 22.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Pennant Group, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other The Pennant Group news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 5,100 shares of The Pennant Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $224,553.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,558,214.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $840,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,170,832.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,816 shares of company stock valued at $3,093,893 in the last quarter. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in The Pennant Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Pennant Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Pennant Group by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 19,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in The Pennant Group by 140.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,294,000 after acquiring an additional 118,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in The Pennant Group in the 1st quarter valued at $419,000. 87.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG)

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.