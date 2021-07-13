The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NYSE:STKS) Director Dimitrios Angelis Sells 1,000 Shares

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NYSE:STKS) Director Dimitrios Angelis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $11,500.00.

NYSE:STKS traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.94. 20 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,806. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $13.34.

About The ONE Group Hospitality

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

