The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) Trading 4.5% Higher

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)’s stock price traded up 4.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $186.06 and last traded at $184.90. 8,648 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 399,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $176.93.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MIDD. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. raised The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The Middleby presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.11.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 33.01 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.95.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $758.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.50 million. The Middleby had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Analysts predict that The Middleby Co. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Middleby during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Middleby during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in The Middleby in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in The Middleby by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Middleby Company Profile (NASDAQ:MIDD)

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

