The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) by 101.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,543 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in The Manitowoc were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTW. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,092,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 20.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,398,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,081,000 after purchasing an additional 566,985 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 495.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 656,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,533,000 after purchasing an additional 546,146 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in The Manitowoc by 298.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 609,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,118,000 after acquiring an additional 456,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in The Manitowoc by 216.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 411,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,481,000 after acquiring an additional 281,421 shares during the last quarter. 76.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Manitowoc in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. raised their target price on The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $16.00 target price (down previously from $17.00) on shares of The Manitowoc in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Manitowoc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

MTW opened at $23.58 on Tuesday. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $28.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $819.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.90.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $354.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.38 million. The Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. Research analysts expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

