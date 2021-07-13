The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME)

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WKME opened at $29.85 on Friday. WalkMe has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $32.04.

WalkMe Company Profile

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

