The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME)

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:WKME opened at $29.85 on Friday. WalkMe has a twelve month low of $27.25 and a twelve month high of $32.04.
WalkMe Company Profile
