The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) Stake Increased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 36.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,012 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GEO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The GEO Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,940,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,220,000 after purchasing an additional 93,587 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The GEO Group by 13.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,416,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,750,000 after buying an additional 284,673 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,171,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,241,000 after buying an additional 96,848 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The GEO Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 1,922,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,033,000 after buying an additional 151,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,489,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,558,000 after acquiring an additional 73,695 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GEO shares. Wedbush assumed coverage on The GEO Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of GEO opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.50. The company has a market cap of $877.52 million, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.75.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The GEO Group had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 17.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In other The GEO Group news, CEO George C. Zoley purchased 166,644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.75 per share, with a total value of $1,124,847.00. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO).

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.