The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,335 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,412 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000.

Get The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GRX opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $13.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.