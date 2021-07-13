The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.68.
NYSE:EL traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $320.84. 27,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,204. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.43. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $187.75 and a 52-week high of $322.22. The firm has a market cap of $116.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.94.
In related news, Director Lynn Forester sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.15, for a total transaction of $266,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane Lauder sold 22,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.50, for a total transaction of $6,791,472.00. Insiders sold a total of 423,599 shares of company stock valued at $128,866,937 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About The Estée Lauder Companies
The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
