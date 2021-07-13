The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Raymond James

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.68.

NYSE:EL traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $320.84. 27,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,122,204. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $304.43. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $187.75 and a 52-week high of $322.22. The firm has a market cap of $116.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.94.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lynn Forester sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.15, for a total transaction of $266,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jane Lauder sold 22,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.50, for a total transaction of $6,791,472.00. Insiders sold a total of 423,599 shares of company stock valued at $128,866,937 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

