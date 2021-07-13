The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) CEO Jason Gesing Sells 40,000 Shares

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total value of $1,517,600.00.

EL stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $320.63. The stock had a trading volume of 857,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,919. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.75 and a 52 week high of $322.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $304.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $116.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.56, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.94.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.30. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 39.04% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 51.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 51.4% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 55.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $367.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $336.00 to $323.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James raised The Estée Lauder Companies from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.68.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.