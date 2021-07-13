The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Given New $94.00 Price Target at Citigroup

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $93.00 to $94.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SCHW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of The Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.29.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $71.71 on Monday. The Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $32.66 and a 12-month high of $76.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.06.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 47,249 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $3,212,932.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 16,400 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total transaction of $1,177,848.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,499,306 shares of company stock worth $105,517,115. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,777,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,024,923,000 after acquiring an additional 5,311,989 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,073,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,509,640,000 after buying an additional 41,059,393 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 34,869,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,272,772,000 after buying an additional 2,082,363 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 29,412,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,917,092,000 after buying an additional 952,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,268,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,447,181,000 after buying an additional 701,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

