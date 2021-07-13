The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd.

The Brink’s has raised its dividend by 9.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get The Brink's alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BCO opened at $78.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.20 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.78, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.99. The Brink’s has a 1 year low of $37.08 and a 1 year high of $84.72.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $977.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.96 million. The Brink’s had a return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 0.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Brink’s will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

In related news, SVP James K. Parks sold 10,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $749,998.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Brink’s

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

Recommended Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.