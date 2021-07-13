The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Given New $1,450.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $1,530.00 to $1,450.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. dropped their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $1,395.00 to $1,145.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Boston Beer from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $1,304.00 to $1,490.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,261.47.

Get The Boston Beer alerts:

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $979.41 on Monday. The Boston Beer has a one year low of $583.97 and a one year high of $1,349.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.77 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,040.66.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a net margin of 12.09% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The firm had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer will post 24.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,101.07, for a total transaction of $2,752,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,500 shares of company stock worth $49,389,925. 24.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAM. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Boston Beer by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC increased its stake in The Boston Beer by 4.0% during the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Boston Beer by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.