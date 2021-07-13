The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Stake Reduced by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,584 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $3,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BA. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in The Boeing by 1,479.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,879 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing by 286.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,820 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $8,738,000 after buying an additional 30,248 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in The Boeing by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,733 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,579,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth about $605,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Boeing from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $307.00 target price on The Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Boeing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.17.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $238.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $139.35 billion, a PE ratio of -11.59 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $239.60. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $141.58 and a 52 week high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.70) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Boeing news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

