The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Given New $100.00 Price Target at Citigroup

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

BX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $101.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $69.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.79. The Blackstone Group has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $101.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.77%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 140,351 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $12,665,274.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 921,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,115,822.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 33,404 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $3,002,351.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,489 shares in the company, valued at $32,670,391.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,656,272 shares of company stock worth $230,663,723 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $266,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 286,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,569,000 after acquiring an additional 70,754 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Blackstone Group by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.