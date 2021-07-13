The Bank of New York Mellon (BK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect The Bank of New York Mellon to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

BK opened at $50.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.93. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $32.65 and a 1-year high of $52.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 30.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price target on The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. dropped their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of New York Mellon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.15.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of The Bank of New York Mellon stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,637,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,367,468.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,378 shares of company stock worth $2,793,344 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

