The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Insider Glenn T. Shapiro Sells 7,000 Shares

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) insider Glenn T. Shapiro sold 7,000 shares of The Allstate stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.45, for a total value of $962,150.00.

NYSE ALL traded down $2.33 on Tuesday, hitting $132.24. 50,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,502,562. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $133.11. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.37 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The stock has a market cap of $39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.85.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $2.23. The Allstate had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.54 EPS. The Allstate’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 15.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is 22.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALL. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Allstate in a research report on Monday, April 26th. reduced their price objective on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on The Allstate from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on The Allstate from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.36.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Allstate during the third quarter worth about $5,666,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in The Allstate by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in The Allstate in the fourth quarter worth approximately $737,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in The Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,900,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Allstate in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

