Tharisa’s (THS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Tharisa (LON:THS) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 250 ($3.27) price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on THS. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price target on shares of Tharisa in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.87) price target on shares of Tharisa in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of LON:THS opened at GBX 129 ($1.69) on Friday. Tharisa has a 52-week low of GBX 64.35 ($0.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 156 ($2.04). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 138.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £347.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.82 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Tharisa’s previous dividend of $2.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Tharisa’s dividend payout ratio is 0.15%.

Tharisa Company Profile

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in China, South Africa, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

