TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$107.81.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TFII. TD Securities raised their price objective on TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$115.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TFI International to C$120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. CIBC increased their target price on TFI International to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on TFI International from C$108.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get TFI International alerts:

In other news, Director Alain Bédard sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.00, for a total value of C$1,680,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,165,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$466,496,128. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,014,800 in the last three months.

Shares of TFII stock opened at C$114.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$111.96. TFI International has a one year low of C$51.97 and a one year high of C$116.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.73.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.