TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFII) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$107.81.
A number of research firms have recently commented on TFII. TD Securities raised their price objective on TFI International from C$125.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$115.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TFI International to C$120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. CIBC increased their target price on TFI International to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on TFI International from C$108.00 to C$117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.
In other news, Director Alain Bédard sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.00, for a total value of C$1,680,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,165,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$466,496,128. Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,014,800 in the last three months.
About TFI International
TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.
