Terren S. Peizer Sells 33,000 Shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NYSE:OTRK) Stock

Ontrak, Inc. (NYSE:OTRK) major shareholder Terren S. Peizer sold 33,000 shares of Ontrak stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $1,130,250.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of OTRK traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,494. Ontrak, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $99.89.

Get Ontrak alerts:

About Ontrak

Ontrak, Inc operates as an artificial intelligence powered, virtualized outpatient healthcare treatment company that provides in-person or telehealth intervention services to health plans and other third-party payors. Its Ontrak PRE (Predict-Recommend-Engage) platform predicts people whose chronic disease will improve with behavior change, recommends care pathways that people are willing to follow, and engages people who aren't getting the care they need.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Ontrak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontrak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.