Terren S. Peizer Sells 33,000 Shares of Ontrak, Inc. (NYSE:OTRK) Stock

Ontrak, Inc. (NYSE:OTRK) major shareholder Terren S. Peizer sold 33,000 shares of Ontrak stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $1,130,250.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of OTRK traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,494. Ontrak, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $99.89.
About Ontrak
