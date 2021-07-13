Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.83.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Ternium in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

TX opened at $42.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a PE ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.43. Ternium has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $43.26.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 14.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ternium will post 12.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.54%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TX. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ternium in the first quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium in the first quarter valued at $202,000. 17.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

