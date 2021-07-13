Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Rating Reiterated by Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn restated their buy rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

THC has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $69.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.36. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $17.85 and a 1 year high of $70.75.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 65.38% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $391,146.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,150,445.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 9,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $572,799.76. Insiders sold a total of 152,316 shares of company stock valued at $8,698,359 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THC. Centerbridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,336,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $75,988,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $51,084,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,136,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,093,000 after purchasing an additional 945,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $935,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

