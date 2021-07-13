Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Rating Reiterated by Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn restated their buy rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.
THC has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Securities upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenet Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.50.
Shares of Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $69.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.49. The stock has a market cap of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.36. Tenet Healthcare has a 1 year low of $17.85 and a 1 year high of $70.75.
In related news, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.57, for a total transaction of $391,146.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,150,445.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 9,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $572,799.76. Insiders sold a total of 152,316 shares of company stock valued at $8,698,359 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of THC. Centerbridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,336,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $75,988,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $51,084,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,136,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,093,000 after purchasing an additional 945,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $935,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
