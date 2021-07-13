Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) CFO Bhaskar Rao Sells 141,094 Shares of Stock

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $5,419,420.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 283,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,904,061.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

NYSE TPX traded down $0.53 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.17. The stock had a trading volume of 11,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,185. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a one year low of $17.51 and a one year high of $42.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 123.25% and a net margin of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.66%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Route One Investment Company L.P. lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 263.3% during the 4th quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 6,881,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,791,000 after buying an additional 4,987,111 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,872,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905,111 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,157,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,002,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 176.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,682,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,360 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

