Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Temenos (OTCMKTS:TMSNY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TMSNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Temenos in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Get Temenos alerts:

Temenos stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $160.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,029. Temenos has a one year low of $105.07 and a one year high of $172.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $155.75.

Temenos AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems primarily to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a core banking solution, which offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.