Telenor ASA’s (TELNY) Equal Weight Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Telenor ASA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. BNP Paribas cut Telenor ASA from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Telenor ASA from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, May 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Telenor ASA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Telenor ASA has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $20.00.

Shares of Telenor ASA stock opened at $17.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.44. The stock has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.50. Telenor ASA has a one year low of $15.00 and a one year high of $18.78.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 27.71% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Telenor ASA will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Telenor ASA’s payout ratio is currently 83.62%.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

