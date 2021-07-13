TELA Bio, Inc. (NYSE:TELA) Insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2- Buys 2,827 Shares

TELA Bio, Inc. (NYSE:TELA) insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2- acquired 2,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.30 per share, with a total value of $37,599.10.

On Thursday, May 20th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2- acquired 12,521 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.31 per share, with a total value of $166,654.51.

On Monday, June 7th, Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2- acquired 10,000 shares of TELA Bio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $129,900.00.

TELA Bio stock opened at $15.46 on Tuesday. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.03 and a 1 year high of $18.00.

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

