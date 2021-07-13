Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Shares Sold by Titus Wealth Management

Titus Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Tekla Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,933 shares during the period. Titus Wealth Management’s holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HQL. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 13.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 439,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,679,000 after buying an additional 153,643 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 6,024 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Tekla Life Sciences Investors in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Tekla Life Sciences Investors by 11.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 418,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,250,000 after acquiring an additional 43,754 shares during the period. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HQL stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.81. 74,823 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,435. Tekla Life Sciences Investors has a fifty-two week low of $16.60 and a fifty-two week high of $22.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.88%.

About Tekla Life Sciences Investors

Tekla Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

