Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:THQ)

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th.
THQ opened at $23.79 on Tuesday. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $23.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.23.
About Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund
See Also: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?
