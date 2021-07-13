Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:THQ)

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund (NYSE:THQ) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 19th.

THQ opened at $23.79 on Tuesday. Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $23.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.23.

About Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund

Tekla Healthcare Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tekla Capital Management LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the healthcare sector. The fund also invests in pooled investment vehicles.

