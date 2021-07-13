Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Lowered to C$35.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 20.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TECK.B. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. CIBC upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.03.

Shares of TECK.B stock traded down C$0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$28.93. 901,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,196,411. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$13.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.38 billion and a PE ratio of -61.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54.

About Teck Resources

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

