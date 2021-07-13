Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) PT Lowered to C$35.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$39.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 20.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on TECK.B. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. CIBC upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Teck Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$32.03.

Shares of TECK.B stock traded down C$0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$28.93. 901,660 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,196,411. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$13.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$32.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$15.38 billion and a PE ratio of -61.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

