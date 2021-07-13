TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Upgraded to “B” at TheStreet

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on TTGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Sidoti initiated coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. TechTarget presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.25.

TechTarget stock opened at $74.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. TechTarget has a 12 month low of $31.15 and a 12 month high of $101.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.76 and a beta of 0.88.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. TechTarget had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $57.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TechTarget will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TechTarget news, Director Don Hawk sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $60,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 107,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,203,133.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 14,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.06, for a total value of $998,705.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 71,697 shares of company stock valued at $5,192,785. 10.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTGT. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TechTarget in the 4th quarter worth $143,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of TechTarget by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,903 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,013,000 after acquiring an additional 15,729 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of TechTarget during the 4th quarter worth $1,383,000. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

