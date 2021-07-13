TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,400 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 20.6% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 3,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,346,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 16,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 209,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,800,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Unum Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

NYSE UNM opened at $28.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $15.79 and a 1-year high of $31.98.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 5.87%. Equities analysts predict that Unum Group will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 23.12%.

In other news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $1,066,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $75,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

