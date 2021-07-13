TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 10,600 Shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) by 39.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Annexon were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANNX. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Annexon by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annexon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Annexon by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 23,131 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Annexon by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Annexon by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Annexon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Annexon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.33.

In other Annexon news, CFO Jennifer Lew sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total transaction of $77,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at $122,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ted Yednock sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.49, for a total value of $322,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,250 shares of company stock worth $483,853. 7.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Annexon stock opened at $22.74 on Tuesday. Annexon, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $38.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.00.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts expect that Annexon, Inc. will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Annexon Company Profile

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for autoimmune and neurodegenerative diseases. It focuses on the treatment of body, brain, and eye disorders. The company's C1q is an initiating molecule of the classical complement pathway that targets distinct disease processes, such as antibody-mediated autoimmune disease and complement-mediated neurodegeneration.

