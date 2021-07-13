TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,702 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Heritage Financial worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HFWA. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Heritage Financial by 28.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,604,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,307,000 after purchasing an additional 352,202 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Heritage Financial by 116.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 136,816 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Heritage Financial by 24.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 639,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,071,000 after purchasing an additional 126,409 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Heritage Financial by 233.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 171,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,017,000 after purchasing an additional 120,304 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Heritage Financial by 9.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 606,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,140,000 after purchasing an additional 54,524 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ HFWA opened at $23.89 on Tuesday. Heritage Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $17.36 and a 12 month high of $30.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $859.59 million, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.17. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $60.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Heritage Financial Co. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

In other Heritage Financial news, Director John A. Clees sold 3,256 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $93,284.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,295,065.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tony Chalfant sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.52, for a total value of $57,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,308.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,071 shares of company stock worth $289,535. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

