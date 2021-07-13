TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,242,082 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $130,162,000 after purchasing an additional 219,254 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 18.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,084 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,505,000 after purchasing an additional 132,422 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 10.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 813,481 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,199,000 after purchasing an additional 74,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3,871.4% in the first quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 710,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,651,000 after purchasing an additional 692,977 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total transaction of $485,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 118,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,879,215.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RUTH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $22.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $801.97 million, a P/E ratio of -52.09 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $28.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.96.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $87.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.72 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.20%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ruth's Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

