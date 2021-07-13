Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. is a patient-centric gene therapy company. It is focused on developing and commercializing AAV-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. The company’s product pipeline includes TSHA-101, TSHA-118, TSHA-102, TSHA-103 and TSHA-104 which are in clinical stage. Taysha Gene Therapies Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

TSHA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Truist Securities began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

NASDAQ:TSHA traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.41. 279,655 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,774. The stock has a market cap of $773.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.58. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 12-month low of $18.10 and a 12-month high of $33.35.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.33). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taysha Gene Therapies will post -3.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul B. Manning bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.98 per share, for a total transaction of $251,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sean P. Nolan purchased 1,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,149.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,149.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 41.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Taysha Gene Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies during the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Taysha Gene Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. 44.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

